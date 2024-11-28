Did You See Them? Police In Georgia Seek 3 Teenagers Who Were Last Seen Together

Police in Georgia are asking the public for assistance in locating three teenagers who went missing on Tuesday afternoon.

The Dougherty County Police Department reports that they last saw the three at 4015 Fleming Road in Albany around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They are:

Autumn Newman (15) Last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit.

EllaMae Wisham (15) Last seen wearing a gray sweater and black tights.

Payton Williams (13) Last seen wearing a black hoodie and black tights.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call the Dougherty County Police Department at 229-430-6600.

