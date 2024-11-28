A $10,000 reward is being offered to find the suspect in the deadly Georgia shootings

Georgia police need your help finding a suspect in two deadly shootings.

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking Corey Comer for murder in relation to the fatal shootings of a 37-year-old man in May 2024 and a 17-year-old child in November.

Authorities claim he used an illegal glock switch on his rifle to swiftly fire numerous rounds.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta and the FBI have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Reference Article