Gov. Patrick Morrisey orders flags in West Virginia to full-staff for Trump inauguration

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey (R) has issued an order to raise all flags back to full staff in honor of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Monday.

Flags were lowered following the demise of former President Jimmy Carter on December 29, 2024, at the remarkable age of 100. Tradition dictates that flags remain at half-staff for a duration of 30 days to mourn the loss of a former president. It is worth noting that the inauguration of the succeeding president occurs during this period.

Morrisey joined a group of governors who have chosen to raise flags for Inauguration Day. This group includes Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“West Virginians are excited to celebrate this historic day and welcome the transformational leadership of President Donald J. Trump,” said Governor Patrick Morrisey. “On Monday, we will unite and honor the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States by raising our flags.”

Morrisey announced that the flags will be lowered to half-staff once again on Tuesday to continue the period of mourning.

