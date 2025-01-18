Gov. Patrick Morrisey orders flags in West Virginia to full-staff for Trump inauguration

Posted by Jan McDonald January 18, 2025

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey (R) has issued an order to raise all flags back to full staff in honor of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Monday.

Flags were lowered following the demise of former President Jimmy Carter on December 29, 2024, at the remarkable age of 100. Tradition dictates that flags remain at half-staff for a duration of 30 days to mourn the loss of a former president. It is worth noting that the inauguration of the succeeding president occurs during this period.

Morrisey joined a group of governors who have chosen to raise flags for Inauguration Day. This group includes Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“West Virginians are excited to celebrate this historic day and welcome the transformational leadership of President Donald J. Trump,” said Governor Patrick Morrisey. “On Monday, we will unite and honor the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States by raising our flags.”

Morrisey announced that the flags will be lowered to half-staff once again on Tuesday to continue the period of mourning.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.