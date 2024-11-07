Colorado Citizens Vote To Put Abortion Rights In State Constitution

Posted by Jan McDonald November 7, 2024

Colorado voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of incorporating abortion rights into the state constitution.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s election results website, Amendment 79, which needed 55% of the votes to pass due to its impact on the state constitution, currently enjoys a 61% approval as of Wednesday morning.

The measure also lifts the prohibition on state and local funding for abortion services. However, it is important to note that it does not automatically ensure government-provided abortion funding. Instead, the decision on funding abortion services will be determined by the Colorado legislature and local governments, as stated in the state ballot information booklet.

Colorado law currently guarantees the right to have an abortion at any stage of pregnancy, ensuring that legislators cannot interfere with this decision in the future.

Abortion rights were a major focus in this year’s elections, with ten states having the issue on the ballot. Encouragingly, seven of these states showed their support for abortion rights.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald