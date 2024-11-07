Woman Throws ‘Goodbye Party’ for Her Dying 13-Year-Old Dog; Emotional Farewell

A woman from Utah made it her mission to give her terminally ill dog the most incredible day before saying goodbye.

Sadie the Labrador retriever has been by Sophie Linnea’s side through all the ups and downs. “Sadie entered my life 13 years ago when my parents went through a divorce,” Linnea shared with Newsweek.

“My mom is allergic to dogs and the first thing I asked my parents when they announced their divorce was if we could get one at my dad’s. She was our divorce puppy!”

Sadie was by Linnea’s side as she took her first steps into adulthood, and she was a dependable companion on numerous trips to explore the wide outdoors. “She loved to hike, play fetch, and especially go swimming,” Linnea told me. “We couldn’t keep her out of the water!”

However, everything changed in September when Linnea detected Sadie’s pain. Linnea took Sadie to the vet, where her worst fears came true.

“We found a tumor on her spine which would eventually paralyze her,” she said. “Honestly it’s crazy because we did a 9-mile hike in July and she was completely fine.” Linnea said that Sadie “went downhill pretty fast” following the diagnosis, leaving her with little choice other than to have her euthanized.

We should not underestimate the heartbreaking nature of pet loss. Everyone copes with bereavement in their own unique way. The Journal of Applied Animal Welfare Science published a study in 2023 that examined 48 different studies on how people coped with the loss of their pet.

While euthanasia was considered an honorable way for a pet to die, the study highlighted how it led to “anticipatory grief” in the time leading up to the companion animal’s death.

Linnea, on the other hand, took a very different approach to the days leading up to Sadie’s euthanasia, arranging a “goodbye party” for her.

She was inspired by a social media post on dog euthanasia that read, “Just because it’s the worst day of your life doesn’t mean it can’t be the best of theirs.” Linnea told me, “I decided I’d do everything I could to give her the best day possible.”

She invited her immediate relatives over to celebrate Sadie’s final meal. “She wore a party hat and her favorite bandana; I grilled her a steak, which was her favorite food; I baked her a little dog-friendly cake in the shape of a bone; and we played music and went around telling our favorite stories about her,” stated Linnea.

“I also brought a disposable camera so we could take fun pictures. She got lots of pats and kisses and compliments and we took her to the vet about an hour after for euthanasia.”

Sadie was accompanied by Linnea when she passed away. Saying goodbye was incredibly challenging, but the memories they created on that day provided some solace for everyone, alleviating a portion of the sorrow.

“We got to turn the worst day of our lives into more of a celebration, and we all couldn’t stop talking about how happy Sadie looked,” Linnea said. “That was special because she was so sick and in pain, but now some of our last memories with her are seeing her happy and smiling!”

Linnea cherishes countless joyful moments spent with Sadie, reminiscing about the shared hikes, swims, and adventures. Reflecting on their time together, Linnea fondly recalls how Sadie’s cheerful nature added an extra layer of delight to every experience. “I strive to emulate her love and kindness in my own life,” Linnea shared. “She taught me the importance of being gentle and compassionate…her unwavering affection taught me the true meaning of unconditional love.”

If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, she would also advise you to consider hosting your own farewell gathering.

“A pet may be just a small part of our lives, but to them, we are their whole world. It is our responsibility to make their lives extraordinary and enchanting because, to them, every moment spent with us is a precious gift,” expressed Linnea.

After bringing us 13 years of pure joy, it was only fitting to throw a party in her honor. The image of her smiling, happy face on her final day has brought immense healing to our entire family.

