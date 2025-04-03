Mail Theft Investigation Leads To Arrest On Chicago’s Northwest Side

A man suspected in several alleged mail theft incidents since at least 2024 was apprehended around 5:40 a.m. Thursday, March 20, in the 6900 block of West Belmont Avenue after a reported surveillance operation, according to the US Postal Inspection Service and Chicago Police.

The suspect was allegedly in possession of a USPS key when apprehended, and he is being investigated in connection with alleged mail theft instances on Chicago’s Northwest Side and other areas, according to authorities.

The surveillance was part of a cooperative investigation between the inspection service, Area Five Detectives, and the 16th (Jefferson Park) District Police.

According to police, the suspect, Donald T. Hill, 35, was charged with possession of burglary tools, two counts of theft of lost or mislaid property, leaving the scene of an accident, having a driver’s license that had expired for more than a year, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

