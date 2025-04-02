Police: Swat Rescues 2 Children After Lincoln Man Threatens To Poison Them With Carbon Monoxide

A Lincoln man charged with threatening to kill two children at his home over the weekend was arraigned in Lancaster County Court on Monday.

A judge charged Ronald Banse, 41, with one count of intentional child abuse without any injuries. A judge placed his bond at ten percent of $50,000.

At 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Lincoln Police officers were dispatched to Banse’s residence near 44th and Calvert streets to conduct a welfare check. According to court documents, a woman alleged that Banse threatened to poison her two children, ages 4 and 7, who were staying at the house, with carbon monoxide.

The mother stated that she had attempted to pick up her children from the home numerous times since Friday but had been repeatedly instructed to leave, according to police.

Officers investigated recorded phone conversations between the woman and Banse and allegedly discovered evidence that Banse threatened to harm himself and the mother’s two children by filling his car with carbon monoxide. According to police, Banse threatened to harm the woman if she showed up.

Officers attempted to contact Banse at his residence, but he refused to speak unless they got a warrant. Both youngsters later emerged at a window to demonstrate their safety, according to authorities.

After learning that Banse may be in possession of a firearm, police acquired a search warrant for his home and launched SWAT operations. He is a convicted offender, his most recent conviction being for a road rage incident in which he hit the victim with his automobile. Convicted felons are forbidden from possessing weapons.

Banse apparently refused to obey directions, so SWAT deployed a riot shield and a taser to apprehend him. The taser activation caused a forehead wound, prompting a rush to the hospital. He was eventually cleared and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

According to court records, the LPD investigated a firearms call for service on Thursday. Banse was making a lot of noise and throwing things into the street, according to a neighbor. Banse allegedly responded with a pistol when a neighbor contacted him about the disturbance.

Banse is expected to return to court for a hearing on April 30.

