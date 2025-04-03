5 Inmates Face Murder And Assault Charges At South Carolina Prisons

Five South Carolina inmates have been charged with crimes committed while confined, including murder, assaults on officers and inmates, and other serious felonies, according to arrest warrants issued by the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) Inspector General.

The charges against Xzariera Okevis Gray, 36, include murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, and two counts of concealing a weapon. Gray is suspected of fatally stabbing fellow inmate Idris Wasim Ballard Gallardo with a handmade shank in a common area at Lee Correctional Institution in September 2024.

Ibn Gadson, 28, is charged with assault and battery (second degree) after reportedly assaulting a sergeant on the head with a lock and chain at Broad River Correctional Institution in July 2024. Gadson is also awaiting trial for attempted murder in connection with an assault on prison personnel in June 2024.

Kejuan Deangelo Dye, 31, was charged with assault and battery (second degree) and carrying a hidden weapon after reportedly attacking a cellmate at Lee Correctional Institution in June 2024.

Donald Kent Harper Jr., 26, has been charged with hurling bodily fluids by a prisoner after allegedly flinging excrement and urine at a SCDC employee at McCormick Correctional Institution in January 2025.

Rakeem Scott, 26, was also charged with hurling body fluids as a prisoner after spitting in the face of an officer at Perry Correctional Institution in January 2025.

When a jailed individual is accused of a crime, the inmate must still be served with a warrant and given a bond hearing. For scheduling considerations, the hearing occurs at SCDC once a month. These cases were scheduled for bail hearings in March 2025. These are criminal charges filed in Circuit Court. They differ from disciplinary charges that inmates may face while jailed.

