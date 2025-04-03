North Dakota Man Charged With Cross-border Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

A North Dakota man is facing a slew of charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a methamphetamine trafficking network that extended into Minnesota. Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick announced that Jerami Cody Leno, 48, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute, among other things.

The charges date back to February and July 2024, when Leno allegedly conspired to distribute the narcotic. On February 7, 2024, he was caught carrying a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, which was a serious infringement considering his previous felony conviction for criminal possession of dangerous substances in Yellowstone County, Montana. As a result, federal law prohibits Leno from ever possessing firearms or ammunition.

On March 4, 2025, Leno appeared in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge Jon T. Huseby. He is now charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of illegal possession of a firearm as a felon, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. This information was provided by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

Acting U.S. Attorney Kirkpatrick addressed the consequences of such crimes on the community, saying, “Methamphetamine is flooding Minnesota. This territory encompasses the tiny communities of larger Minnesota.” She went on to express gratitude for the engagement with local law enforcement, highlighting the continuous partnership in attempts to “identify those who peddle deadly poison to our communities and bring them to federal justice,” according to the press release.

The prosecution against Leno is based on an investigation performed by several organizations, including the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The case is now in the hands of Assistant United States Attorney Campbell Warner, who has been tasked with prosecuting it. As things stand, an indictment is nothing more than an allegation, and Leno, like all defendants, is assumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

