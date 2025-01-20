Investigation underway into fatal shooting in Buffalo today

The shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to BPD.

The Buffalo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating a tragic incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, resulting in a fatal shooting.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, law enforcement received a report of a shooting that took place at the 300 block of Perry Street housing complex, amidst an ongoing party.

Police have reported that a 24-year-old man tragically lost his life, while another person sustained injuries.

If you have any information, please contact the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader Leah M. Halton-Pope released a statement on Saturday afternoon regarding the shooting. Her statement reads as follows:

I am devastated and filled with frustration over the tragic and senseless loss of a young life in our community. A 24-year-old individual was tragically taken in a shooting incident on Perry Street. My heart goes out to their family, friends, and all those affected by this devastating tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

“We refuse to accept this as the future of our neighborhoods. We cannot afford to keep losing the lives of our youth to senseless violence. It is imperative that we put an end to this. I am dedicated to collaborating with law enforcement, community leaders, and residents to ensure that those responsible for these acts are brought to justice. However, justice alone is not sufficient. We must also tackle the underlying issues that contribute to this violence and take courageous steps to build safer and more promising communities for all.”

