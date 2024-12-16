CBP discovered $3 million worth of Methamphetamine hidden in SUV fuel tank

A recent discovery has led to yet another successful bust! Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in the United States stumbled upon 68 lbs of methamphetamine concealed within the fuel tank of an SUV. It is believed that the drugs were en route to Texas before being intercepted by authorities.

CBP finds meth hidden in the fuel tank of an SUV

CBP officers made a significant discovery at the Presidio port of entry when they uncovered 68 lbs of meth concealed within the fuel tank of a 2010 Honda Pilot. This incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, approximately 250 miles southeast of El Paso. The individual involved in this case was a woman attempting to cross the border from Mexico into Texas.

Officers from KTSM observed some unusual features in the appearance of the Honda SUV, prompting them to subject the 47-year-old driver to a secondary examination.

A fiber optic scope was employed to closely examine the interior of the tank. During the inspection, numerous bundles were discovered discreetly concealed within the fuel tank.

Police officers discovered and confiscated a total of 63 pounds of methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of approximately $3 million.

The woman, a citizen of Mexico, was promptly apprehended by CBP officers. She was subsequently handed over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents to be prosecuted for her unsuccessful smuggling endeavor.

According to Benito Reyes Jr., the CPN Presidio Port Director, CBP officers will utilize a range of tools and techniques to detect and intercept drug smugglers.

CBP can swiftly distinguish between lawful trade and travel and those who seek to break the laws of our country through this multi-tiered enforcement strategy.

The authorities have not disclosed any information regarding the ongoing investigation. It is likely that the drugs are being securely stored as evidence in a vault.

Once the investigation is complete, the drugs will be promptly disposed of. Trained contractors oversee the incineration process, ensuring security measures are in place throughout.

