Kansas Provided More Abortions In 2023, Than Ever Before, Primarily For Patients From Other States

In 2023, Kansas witnessed a record number of abortions, surpassing any previous figures in the state’s history. This notable increase can be attributed to a significant influx of patients who reside in neighboring states with strict abortion bans.

According to a report released by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday, there were 19,467 abortions in Kansas in 2023. This marked the first full year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which resulted in many states being able to prohibit the procedure.

The number of abortions recorded in 2023 has increased significantly compared to previous years. In fact, there has been a 58% increase from the 12,318 abortions reported in 2022, and a staggering 148% increase from the 7,849 abortions recorded in 2021. This rise in abortion rates is a cause for concern and calls for further examination and understanding of the underlying factors contributing to this trend.

The 2023 report reveals that only a quarter of the individuals who underwent abortions at clinics in Kansas were residents of the state. Texans constituted the largest group of patients, followed by individuals from Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Over 90% of abortions took place within the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, with no procedures occurring after the 22-week legal limit in Kansas.

Kansas began keeping track of annual abortion statistics in 1971. The highest number of procedures was recorded in 1973, with 12,612 reported. Since then, the number has fluctuated, but there has been a gradual decrease since around 2000.

In 2022, after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, the state’s clinics experienced a renewed influx of out-of-state patients, breaking the downward trend.

Kansans for Life, an anti-abortion lobbying group, expressed their deep sadness over the increase in abortions last year in an email.

“The surge of abortions in Kansas is a heartbreaking reminder of the abortion industry’s relentless targeting of vulnerable women who are no longer protected by enforceable informed consent laws or basic abortion facility-inspection and safety standards,” the group’s communications director Danielle Underwood said.

Kansas voters in 2022 showed strong opposition to an anti-abortion ballot measure, rejecting it by a significant margin. The measure aimed to grant state lawmakers the power to impose strict limitations or even prohibit abortions. However, the voters’ resounding rejection demonstrates their clear stance on protecting a woman’s right to choose.

In response to the growing demand from out-of-state residents, three new clinics have recently opened in Kansas. The first one, located in Kansas City, Kansas, commenced operations in 2021. The second clinic, situated in Wichita, started providing healthcare services in 2022. Lastly, a new clinic in Pittsburg was inaugurated in August.

“During this national crisis, patients facing denial of critical and life-saving care in their own states are turning to Kansas as a vital access point,” emphasized Emily Wales, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains. The organization operates clinics in Kansas City, Kansas, and Pittsburg.”

“We are thankful to the voters of Kansas for granting patients in our state increased rights and improved health outcomes. Compared to many other states in the country, Kansas has made significant strides in ensuring patient well-being.”

