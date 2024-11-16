Arizona Kingpin With Miami Ties Admits Guilt In A Multistate Drug Ring

Antonie Albert Eaddy, 49, of Arizona, has pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges involving huge quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and marijuana. He has ties to Florida. While established in Arizona, Eaddy’s narcotics enterprise expanded to other states, including Florida, with Miami playing a critical part in the distribution network.

Investigators discovered that Eaddy sent fentanyl tablets to co-conspirators in Miami via the mail service. These shipments were part of a bigger trafficking ring that supplied drugs throughout the southeastern United States, including South Carolina. Law enforcement officers intercepted parcels containing large amounts of narcotics and discovered a network of couriers trafficking drugs between states.

This case is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation of high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, and criminal organizations. To destroy these networks, OCDETF works with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in a multi-agency, intelligence-driven strategy.

Eaddy risks life in prison, a punishment of up to $10 million, and a minimum of five years of supervised release upon his conviction. Three of his co-conspirators, who are also associated with Florida, have pled guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

