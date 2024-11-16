Suspicious Death Probe In Georgia Ends With Alabama Man Arrested

An investigation into a suspicious death in Gwinnett County has led police to charge an Alabama man with murder and financial crimes.

According to FOX 5, the investigation began on October 29 after authorities arrived at a home on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Drive in Lawrenceville for a welfare check. Police reported that they had not heard from 60-year-old Robert Terry in several weeks.

Officers discovered Terry’s body when they entered his residence. An autopsy the following day determined his death to be a homicide.

Authorities investigating Terry’s death found footage of the victim’s vehicle on countywide traffic cameras. Investigators also discovered the theft of critical documents from Terry’s house.

Officials then discovered video footage of 27-year-old Marquis Green taking several thousand dollars from Terry’s bank accounts while driving the deceased man’s vehicle.

Officers nabbed Green at a Duluth eatery on Thursday.

At the Gwinnett County Jail, he is currently facing charges of felony murder, robbery by intimidation, aggravated assault, financial transaction card fraud, concealing another’s death, identity theft, computer forgery, theft by taking, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

The probe is not yet complete. If you have any information that will help with the investigation, please contact Gwinnett County police at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

