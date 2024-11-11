Appeals Court Approves Colorado’s Ban On Gun Sales To People Under 21

A federal appeals court has made a ruling that allows Colorado’s recent law, which limits gun purchases to individuals 21 years and older, to be enforced while legal proceedings are ongoing.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals determined that the lawyers representing a young man who was challenging the law, as well as the gun rights group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, did not fulfill the required criteria to temporarily stop the law while the lawsuit is ongoing. As a result, the case has been sent back to a lower court for additional examination.

In 2023, Democratic Governor Jared Polis signed a series of gun control measures, including an age restriction law. This move aligns with the efforts seen in other states to tackle the increasing rates of violent crime and mass shootings.

U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer initially blocked the law with a preliminary injunction. This decision was based on a recent Supreme Court ruling that expanded Second Amendment rights. However, the appeals court has now lifted the injunction.

The Colorado law specifically prohibits individuals aged 18 to 20 from buying rifles and shotguns. This complements the existing federal regulations that forbid licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to individuals under 21, although this rule is also facing legal challenges.

The ruling on the age restriction for firearms, described by Governor Polis’s office as “commonsense gun safety legislation,” did not receive an immediate comment from Rocky Mountain Gun Owners.

