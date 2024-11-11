Engaged Tennessee Couple Injured In Car Accident

A Tennessee couple who had recently gotten engaged experienced a terrifying moment when they were involved in an accident on the interstate while on their way to a birthday party. In an instant, their lives flashed before their eyes.

Malia Duarte and her fiance Austin were on their way to celebrate her dad’s 50th birthday in Alabama in late October.

During their journey, they encountered a situation where a tire suddenly detached from a trailer and collided directly with their car.

The couple, along with their adorable dog Oreo, managed to survive the crash. However, Austin sustained a traumatic brain injury and had to be airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

After two weeks, he is recovering well and fortunately, he is now closer to his family in his hometown of Nashville.

Malia expressed her gratitude, saying, “I am so thankful. That night, I was filled with fear, thinking that I might lose him.”

After receiving facial surgery and physical therapy at Vanderbilt, they will return home to Knoxville.

But the driver has a message from his future wife.

“If they just see this and are able to take the extra time to look at their equipment, check it before they’re hitting the road, [and] having the right installers if they know they just got new installation,” Malia said that’s what she hopes for.

“It’s money you don’t want to spend, nobody wants to spend that money, but it really makes a difference, and you don’t think it’s going to happen to you until it happens to you.”

To provide financial support to Austin and Malia, you can visit their GoFundMe page.

Reference Article