An Indiana man charged with capital murder has been extradited to Madison Co.

November 23, 2024

A man who was charged with the shooting and murder of an individual on Quality Circle in 2023 has now been brought to Madison County for trial.

Damon Blinks, a 28-year-old resident of Indiana, has been taken into custody and formally charged with capital murder and robbery.

At around 7 a.m. on August 29, 2023, the Huntsville Police officers swiftly responded to reports of a body sighted in a parking lot on Quality Circle.

Devin McDonald, a 23-year-old individual, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believed that Blinks had fled to Indiana in the victim’s car, identifying him as the prime suspect.

Indiana officials arrested Blinks and successfully recovered the victim’s car.

In Indiana, he faced a variety of charges including theft of stolen property, resisting law enforcement, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

He received a nine-year sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction for those charges.

Blinks was extradited to the Madison County Jail on November 22, 2024, where he is currently facing charges of capital murder and robbery. As of now, he is being held without bond.

