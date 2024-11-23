Drug Cartel Leader Confesses to Smuggling Drugs Into US

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the former leader of the Cartel del Noreste drug cartel has pleaded guilty to multiple drug trafficking charges in federal court in San Antonio on November 19.

Juan Gerardo Treviño-Chavez, who is also known as “El Huevo,” admitted his guilt on Tuesday to 15 drug trafficking charges. These charges involved his illicit activities that spanned across Mexico and the U.S. border, as confirmed by U.S. officials.

He admitted his guilt to a total of 11 charges in the Western District of Texas. These charges include conspiring to import and distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as possessing firearms to further drug operations. In addition, he faces charges of money laundering and employing a person under 18 in drug trafficking activities.

He pleaded guilty to four charges in the Eastern District of Texas, including conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, operating a continuing criminal enterprise, smuggling goods from the U.S., and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Treviño-Chavez awaits sentencing in May 2025, with the potential for a life sentence. A federal district court judge will have the ultimate authority to determine the final verdict, taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and various statutory factors.

In a recent development, a prominent member of a Mexican cartel, who was suspected of faking his own death in order to enter the United States, has finally been apprehended after evading authorities for two years. This individual had been previously charged with drug trafficking offenses.

According to the Department of Justice, Cristian Fernando Gutierrez-Ochoa, 37, who is the son-in-law of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” the leader of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, was arrested in Riverside, California on Tuesday.

Gutierrez-Ochoa is accused of engaging in international drug trafficking and money laundering. These charges stem from his alleged involvement in importing significant amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States over a span of multiple years.

In light of the escalating danger posed by drug cartels, a Republican representative has called on the GOP to establish a dedicated committee to tackle this pressing issue. This comes at a time when there is a mounting push for military intervention against the criminal syndicates operating in Mexico.

Representative Dan Crenshaw, serving Texas’ 2nd Congressional District, is advocating for the establishment of a dedicated committee focused on cartels. His objective is to enhance the ongoing efforts to address the escalating violence along the U.S.-Mexico border.

President-elect Donald Trump has made a strong commitment to intensify efforts against cartels and has appointed three hard-line officials to execute his border security agenda.

Tom Homan, who served as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during President Trump’s first term, has been appointed as the border czar for the Republican’s second administration.

Tackling the cartels remains a primary focus for Homan. During his speech at the Republican National Convention in July, he sent a strong message to the Mexican cartels, warning them that Trump would stop at nothing to eradicate them completely.

Stephen Miller has been appointed as the deputy chief of staff for policy, while South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been nominated for the position of secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

