Mississippi Man Detained in Oregon

A robbery suspect from Mississippi was apprehended in an Oregon swamp.

The Washington County Oregon Sheriff reported that a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Audi Q7 on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. The driver failed to stop and eventually fled from the Audi on foot.

Deputies witnessed a man fleeing while carrying a firearm. The driver ultimately surrendered in the marshland. Upon searching him, deputies discovered a substantial amount of money. Although the exact sum has not been disclosed by the sheriff’s office, a photograph was released, revealing ten stacks of cash.

The man involved in the investigation has been identified as Lamarcus Thomas, aged 31. Further inquiry revealed that he is wanted in Mississippi for armed robbery. It is worth noting that no weapon was found on Thomas by the deputies during the search.

After the incident in Oregon on Saturday, Thomas was apprehended and brought to the Washington County Jail. He is currently facing multiple charges in connection with the incident. The authorities are still conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.

