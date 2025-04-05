Alabama Weather Alert: Severe Storms And Tornadoes Possible Beginning At 1 A.m. Sunday

Alabama residents are bracing for severe storms early Sunday morning, with the possibility of tornadoes, devastating winds, and hail. The National Weather Service has declared a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather over the state, including the southwest.

According to the NWS, the storms will begin at 1 a.m. Sunday and linger into the afternoon. These storms may produce wind gusts of up to 60 mph (ca. 97 km/h), quarter-sized hail, and even a few tornadoes. Montgomery, Clanton, and other western areas are among those affected.

Local officials warn citizens to remain vigilant and prepared, as the storms could suddenly worsen. They recommend having numerous ways to receive weather alerts, knowing the safest spot in your home during severe weather, and ensuring emergency supplies are on hand.

Residents, especially those in high-risk regions, should monitor the situation closely as it develops. Storms are forecast to reach their highest strength between 1 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, with the potential to hit various sections of the state at different times.

