‘Dismembered’ body of Delaware woman reported missing discovered in car in Maryland

A Bear woman who was reported missing last week after failing to show up to work for several days was found dismembered in a car over the weekend, Delaware and Maryland police said.

The investigation for Tracy Nyariki, 31, began Friday night, when authorities from New Castle County came to her apartment complex in the 2700 block of Stone Place in Bear. They’d gotten a report from Nyariki’s employer that she hadn’t been to work in several days.

When authorities entered Nyariki’s apartment, they “uncovered several suspicious circumstances that raised concerns about her safety and well-being,” according to a New Castle County authorities news release. After failing to contact or locate her, the agency issued a Gold Alert.

When a law enforcement agency learns of the disappearance of an older adult, a suicidal person, a juvenile, a person with a disability, or a vulnerable person, they frequently issue Gold Alerts.

Detectives concluded that Nyariki was last seen shortly before 8 a.m. on December 17. They also discovered that Nobert Matara, 32, was a “potential person of interest,” according to police. The pair were “known acquaintances.”

The Aberdeen, Maryland Police Department described Matara as a “potential male homicidal person” in a news statement, but county police did not specify how they discovered him as a potential suspect.

County police enlisted the assistance of Aberdeen officers, who eventually located Matara and his automobile on the 1100 block of Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen. When authorities investigated the automobile, they discovered “dismembered human remains.”

Police apprehended Matara and charged him with first-degree murder. They transferred him to a Maryland holding facility, where he is currently awaiting extradition to Delaware.

Delaware will host his trial upon his extradition. Police may issue additional charges as they continue to collect evidence in this ongoing investigation.

