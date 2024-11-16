Alabama Man Faces Federal Charges For His Alleged Role In A Car Theft Ring

An Alabama man is currently facing federal charges for his alleged involvement in a multi-state car theft ring.

According to federal authorities, Stephen Wilhite and his accomplices kept stolen cars in chop shops across the country, including one in Cullman County.

Wilhite is facing a 5-count federal indictment in Ohio. He was one of seven people jailed in Cullman County for their roles in the multistate vehicle theft.

Federal prosecutors accuse Wilhite of conspiring to willfully possess, conceal, sell, and dispose of numerous stolen vehicles.

Some of the stolen cars came from dealership lots in a number of midwestern states.

A dealership in Milford, Ohio reported the theft of two Camaros. Someone stole a Dodge Hellcat Challenger from a parking lot in Greendale, Indiana. In Mechanicsburg, Ohio, someone took a Chevy Silverado.

The indictment claims Wilhite took over a Cullman property that served as a chop shop and housed many of the stolen cars. The property yielded a Dodge Challenger.

The indictment further alleges that the other members of the crime ring were in charge of disassembling and destroying the stolen automobiles at the shop.

The Ohio federal court will charge Wilhite. He is currently released on bond.

