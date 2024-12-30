Kentucky State Police Looking For Escaped Inmate

Kentucky State Police are currently on the lookout for an escaped inmate from Christian County in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., KSP was notified by the Christian County Detention Center regarding the escape of an inmate.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Kevin D. Johnson, a 52-year-old resident of Madisonville, KY, is suspected of escaping from a work detail at the Convention Center in Hopkinsville.

Johnson, a white man, stands at a height of 6’2″ and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. During his last sighting, he was dressed in a black shirt and khaki pants.

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Johnson is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. Citizens may also report tips confidentially through the KSP website,” said KSP.

Trooper Billy Over is leading the investigation.

