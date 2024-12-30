Kentucky State Police Looking For Escaped Inmate

Posted by Jan McDonald December 30, 2024

Kentucky State Police are currently on the lookout for an escaped inmate from Christian County in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., KSP was notified by the Christian County Detention Center regarding the escape of an inmate.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Kevin D. Johnson, a 52-year-old resident of Madisonville, KY, is suspected of escaping from a work detail at the Convention Center in Hopkinsville.

Johnson, a white man, stands at a height of 6’2″ and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. During his last sighting, he was dressed in a black shirt and khaki pants.

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Johnson is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. Citizens may also report tips confidentially through the KSP website,” said KSP.

Trooper Billy Over is leading the investigation.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.