Former Alabama inmates graduate from reentry program

A recent class has successfully graduated from a center in UNIONTOWN, Ala. The center is dedicated to assisting former inmates in reintegrating into society and avoiding further incarceration.

The Perry County PREP Center has gained recognition as a highly effective program in aiding individuals who are seeking to rebuild their lives after completing their sentence.

After the graduates flip their tassels, they are prepared to embark on their professional journeys.

The program has gained national recognition as a leading approach to reentry. Its objective is to assist individuals in avoiding repeat offenses and prevent them from cycling in and out of the prison system.

Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward refers to it as the “three-legged stool”: mental health treatment, drug addiction treatment, and job training.

Ward emphasized that once you have mastered those three skills, it is unlikely that you will ever have to revisit them again. He believes that this is a model that can serve as inspiration for all of us and should be implemented in the future.

Ward expresses their desire to change the societal stigma that is often associated with reentry.

“Reentry is a significant investment that we must prioritize to ensure successful outcomes. It is crucial to prevent individuals from returning to prison and old behaviors,” he emphasized. “I am truly optimistic about the positive impact it will have. Today, we can witness the success stories of those who are given a second chance in life and are reclaiming their independence.”

According to Ward, the program’s effectiveness is evident as none of its almost 300 graduates have recidivated or returned to prison.

The PREP Center has been selected to be included in a book celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Second Chance Act. It will serve as a case study, showcasing effective strategies for reentry.

