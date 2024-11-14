A woman wanted for murder in Virginia has been arrested in Mississippi

A woman who was wanted for murder in Virginia was apprehended in Mississippi.

On Tuesday, November 12, US Marshals Service officials captured Akea Faison, 33, in Jackson after she had been on the run for 20 months. Officials wanted her on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a crime.

Authorities say Faison was involved in a robbery on Dale Drive in Portsmouth, Virginia, on March 5, 2023. The incident resulted in the fatal shooting of two males.

According to US Marshals Service officials, detectives discovered that Faison was in Jackson and working under an assumed identity. They set up surveillance on a business in the 100 block of West Northside Drive and found Faison working there. She was arrested without incident.

The Madison County Detention Center is holding Faison while she awaits extradition to Virginia for her initial court appearance.

