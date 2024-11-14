A wanted Ohio man has been arrested in Kanawha County, according to officials.

A man wanted in Ohio for rape was arrested in Kanawha County on Wednesday, according to officials.

U.S. Marshals arrested Terrance J. Allen, 48, of Columbus, Ohio, around 7 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2200 block of Myers Avenue in Dunbar, according to a department news release.

On November 1, marshals issued an arrest warrant for Allen in Franklin County, Ohio, for the felony rape of a 14-year-old juvenile.

According to the news release, Allen is currently in jail in West Virginia awaiting extradition back to Ohio.

Reference Article