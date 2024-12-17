A Serial Groper Sought In The Bronx And Manhattan For Touching Women

The serial groper who assaulted four women in the Bronx and Manhattan during a week last month has been identified by authorities but remains at large.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Angel Perez, who they believe was involved in four molesting incidents in both boroughs from November 16 to November 25.

According to law enforcement officials, the offender approached his female victims, aged 24 to 33, grabbed their buttocks, and fled on foot. There were no reports of severe physical injuries from any of the events.

Perez reportedly assaulted a 33-year-old woman near the intersection of Parkchester Road and East Avenue in Parkchester about 11:20 a.m. on November 16, according to police.

Victims

Law enforcement officials have reported that the offender struck again two days later, on November 18 at 5:50 a.m., when he groped a 28-year-old woman near the intersection of East 185th Street and Bathgate Avenue in Belmont.

The groper targeted his next victim in the subway system when he accosted a 24-year-old woman leaving the Pelham Parkway station at approximately 7:45 a.m. on November 19, according to the police.

Lastly, investigators have revealed that at around 2:45 a.m. on November 25, the suspect touched a 29-year-old woman at the 57th Street subway station in Midtown.

Police have provided a description of the suspect, stating that Perez weighed around 160 pounds and stood at approximately 6 feet tall. It was also noted that he had a rose tattooed on his right hand.

