A nurse has been charged with diverting Fentanyl from a New Jersey hospital

David L. Shaeffer, 35, of St. Petersburg, Florida, has been charged with unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Shaeffer, who worked as a travel nurse at a hospital in New Jersey, is accused of using his position to divert fentanyl from automated medication dispensing systems.

Shaeffer faced arrest and made an appearance in Tampa federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Tuite. Following the hearing, he was released on a $50,000 bond.

Allegations of Fentanyl Misuse:

According to court documents, Shaeffer was found to have utilized overrides in the hospital’s dispensing systems during the period of January 22, 2024, and February 14, 2024. These overrides allowed him to bypass the need for doctor authorization when prescribing fentanyl. It is alleged that Shaeffer prescribed the drug to patients without proper authorization and obtained fentanyl in situations where it was not warranted.

The medication was never administered to the intended patient. Fentanyl was improperly disposed of. Patients to whom fentanyl was prescribed had already been discharged.



While working at hospitals in Florida and Pennsylvania, Shaeffer has also been accused of engaging in similar practices.

Potential Penalties:

If convicted, the accused could face up to four years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or double the financial gain or loss caused by the offense, whichever is higher.

Federal prosecutors have stressed that these charges are merely accusations and that Shaeffer is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Law enforcement continues to actively address the misuse and diversion of opioids in healthcare settings, as demonstrated by this case. It is important to note that the investigation is still ongoing.

