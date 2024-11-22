‘you Thought Threatening Me Would Silence Me?’: Nancy Mace Doubles Down In Trans Bathroom Battle Using New Law Increasing Ban To All ‘federal Property’

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace is taking a firm stance on the bathroom issue in Capitol Hill. She has reinforced her opposition to transgender individuals by introducing new legislation specifically targeting bathrooms.

Mace, a Republican, expressed her defiance in a post on X, stating, “Did you really think that threatening me would deter me? Think again. I have taken it upon myself to introduce a new bill that will safeguard the well-being of women and girls across the entire nation, on every federal property.”

The proposed legislation, known as the “Protecting Women’s Private Spaces Act,” aims to restrict individuals from using single-sex facilities, such as bathrooms, locker rooms, or changing rooms, on federal property unless they align with their biological sex. It specifically defines “federal property” as any building or land owned by a U.S. government agency, including the Department of Defense and the U.S. Postal Service. This bill would have implications for various locations like national parks and museums.

The bill’s definition of federal property encompasses property owned by the municipal government of Washington, D.C., as well as the governments of U.S. territories.

If this measure is enacted into law, it would prevent transgender individuals from using restrooms that align with their gender identity.

Mace introduced her legislation on Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day that has been observed every year on November 20th since 1999. This day is dedicated to honoring the memory of transgender individuals who have lost their lives to violence.

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace recently introduced a bill that seeks to prevent transgender members of Congress and staffers from using gender-conforming restrooms in the Capitol. This action comes shortly after a resolution was proposed with a similar intent. Mace has openly acknowledged that her bill specifically targets incoming Delaware Representative Sarah McBride, who is set to be sworn into Congress in January.

McBride, who made history as the first openly transgender member of Congress, achieved several noteworthy milestones in her career. In 2020, she became the first openly transgender individual to serve as a state senator in Delaware. Prior to that, she made headlines by being the first transgender person to speak at a U.S. national political party convention in 2016. McBride’s journey began even earlier, as she became the first openly transgender individual to intern at the White House back in 2012.

Mace’s proposal was met with support from Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who expressed his backing for the ban on transgender women using women’s bathrooms on Capitol Hill. Johnson also highlighted the fact that private restrooms are available in every member office in the Capitol and that unisex bathrooms are accessible throughout the building.

McBride, a Democrat, expressed her viewpoint by stating that she does not wish to engage in a contentious debate about bathrooms. Instead, she believes that the entire issue has been manufactured by Republicans as a diversion from more pressing matters.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mace criticized the “woke mob” for their predictable display of outrage from the radical Left. She proudly stated:

The radical Left says I’m a ‘threat.’ You better believe it. And I will shamelessly call you out for putting women and girls in harm’s way. Women fought for these spaces, and I will not let them be erased to score political points with a small but loud activist class.

Mace enthusiastically supported the proposal, describing it as a sensible solution. She pledged to safeguard the well-being of women and girls by opposing policies that are simply bizarre.

Studies have consistently shown that laws protecting individuals’ right to use bathrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms based on their gender identity have had no impact on the occurrence of criminal incidents in those spaces. Contrary to conservative beliefs, these laws do not increase the risk of harm. In fact, transgender individuals often experience harassment and discrimination in public restrooms, making them the victims rather than the perpetrators of any wrongdoing.

Mace’s proposed legislation has not yet been assigned to a committee for debate.

In 2014, Gavin Grimm achieved a groundbreaking triumph for transgender rights when the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision that affirmed the protection of transgender students under federal law. This ruling ensures that transgender students cannot be compelled to use segregated restroom facilities.

