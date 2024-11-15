A New Orleans Woman Has Been Charged With Killing A Man In Mississippi

A New Orleans woman was arrested and charged with killing a man in Mississippi.

After learning of a body discovery, Pearl River County deputies hurried to an address on Oscar Smith Road in Carriere on October 30.

We identified the victim as Clint Williams from New Orleans. Deputies claimed he died of several gunshot wounds.

Investigators constructed a timeline to pinpoint the date of Williams’ death. Deputies identified the suspect as Showanda Carter of New Orleans.

On November 6, authorities arrested Carter and charged him with murder.

