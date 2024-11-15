Arizona DPS Seizes Over 6,000 Pounds of Illicit Drugs in Major Three-Month Operation

In a three-month-long drug bust, Arizona’s Department of Public Safety made tremendous progress in its war against drug trafficking throughout the state.

Between August 1 and October 31, troopers successfully seized nearly 6,500 pounds of illicit substances, according to a Department of Public Safety announcement last Wednesday.

The massive collection included 837 pounds of fentanyl in various forms, 514 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 231 pounds of cocaine, and a whopping 4,883 pounds of marijuana.

People have praised the AZDPS for its efforts to dramatically disrupt the supply chains that attempt to deliver these hazardous medicines to communities across Arizona.

The report detailed the substances confiscated by troopers, emphasizing the massive amount of fentanyl, a highly strong opioid that carries a significant overdose danger even in small doses.

Methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine continue to pose serious risks, while the abundance of marijuana highlights persistent difficulty for law enforcement in managing drug traffic.

Successful operations identified collaboration with federal, state, and local institutions as a critical component. “The AZDPS would like to thank our partners at the federal, state, and local levels who provided vital assistance in many of these investigations,” the Department of Public Safety remarked, underscoring the need for a collaborative effort to severely harm drug traffickers. The Department of Public Safety has not revealed any other information regarding the drug seizures or related arrests.

