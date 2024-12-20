A missing child alert has been issued for a 10-week-old baby in Mississippi

A Missing/Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a 10-week-old baby In Mississippi.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reported that A’marion Nason, of Holcomb, was last seen around 7:17 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, near the 700 block of Powell Road in Grenada County. Nason measures 17.29 inches, weighs 7.5 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Nason may be accompanied by Anthony Rayshun Mitchell, a 5’6″ Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 178 pounds.

Nason’s personal items may include a black and orange Nike onesie and a blue, black, and orange cap.

Anyone with information on Nason’s or Mitchell’s whereabouts should contact the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office at 662-688-7299 or call 911.

Reference Article