Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut anticipate accumulating snow and frigid temperatures as winter approaches

Winter arrives this weekend, and it seems that Mother Nature got the message loud and clear for southern New England.

The National Weather Service predicts that Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut will experience accumulating snowfall ranging from a dusting to 3 inches. This snowfall is expected to begin on Friday night and continue into Saturday afternoon.

The upcoming weekend will bring chilly temperatures, with lows expected to drop to the low teens.

The weather forecast for today is as follows:

Friday

Rain after 10 a.m. may mix with snow after 4 p.m. Cloudy with a high near 39. The wind is blowing from the northeast at a speed of 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snowfall is expected.

Friday Night

Snow is likely to fall, especially between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. The sky will be cloudy, with a low temperature of approximately 24 degrees. North wind: 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Saturday

There is a possibility of snow showers, primarily before 5pm. The weather will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature reaching around 34 degrees. The wind will be coming from the north at a speed of 8 to 10 mph. There is a 40% chance of precipitation. It is expected that less than one inch of new snow will accumulate.

Saturday Night

The weather is expected to be mostly clear tonight, with a low temperature of around 14 degrees. The wind will be coming from the northwest at a speed of around 8 mph.

