Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut anticipate accumulating snow and frigid temperatures as winter approaches

Posted by Jan McDonald December 20, 2024

Winter arrives this weekend, and it seems that Mother Nature got the message loud and clear for southern New England.

The National Weather Service predicts that Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut will experience accumulating snowfall ranging from a dusting to 3 inches. This snowfall is expected to begin on Friday night and continue into Saturday afternoon.

The upcoming weekend will bring chilly temperatures, with lows expected to drop to the low teens.

The weather forecast for today is as follows:

Friday 

Rain after 10 a.m. may mix with snow after 4 p.m. Cloudy with a high near 39. The wind is blowing from the northeast at a speed of 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snowfall is expected.

Friday Night

Snow is likely to fall, especially between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. The sky will be cloudy, with a low temperature of approximately 24 degrees. North wind: 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Saturday

There is a possibility of snow showers, primarily before 5pm. The weather will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature reaching around 34 degrees. The wind will be coming from the north at a speed of 8 to 10 mph. There is a 40% chance of precipitation. It is expected that less than one inch of new snow will accumulate.

Saturday Night

The weather is expected to be mostly clear tonight, with a low temperature of around 14 degrees. The wind will be coming from the northwest at a speed of around 8 mph.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.