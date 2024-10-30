Sheriff clarifies rumors about ‘West Virginia Boys’ assisting with road construction in western North Carolina

A group of West Virginia miners has become a beacon of hope for some Bat Cave families who have felt the effects of their presence in their devastated town.

According to reports, the gang has been in town for many days clearing rubble, digging individuals out of their homes, and, in some cases, rebuilding their driveways.

Local leaders have acknowledged the significant benefits of their work, but social media videos about it have promoted false information.

Over the weekend, a person thought to be a member of the group posted a video of a smoothed-out dirt path connecting Bat Cave to Chimney Rock.

The person who posted the video claimed that the group is the only one to have visited Bat Cave and repaired a completely flooded-out road.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who wrote about it on Monday, has expressed this attitude several times.

He said, quote, “This is yet another demonstration of why West Virginia miners are the finest in the world.” These men rushed to North Carolina’s rescue and are now helping to repair the route from Bat Cave to Chimney Rock, which some feared was impossible. We are deeply grateful for your unwavering support and remarkable efforts.

Other videos on the TikTok account promoted the West Virginia Boys’ work and made other claims.

Henderson County Sheriff Lowell S. Griffin spoke with Queen City News on Monday, explaining that there is more context to these assertions.

“There have been no roads built,” he insisted when asked about reports that the organization had rebuilt one. “Basically, there was a clear path on an old wagon trail around a ridge,” he insisted.

Although some have linked the road to the group’s activities, it is actually a dismantled concrete road. NCDOT has continued to examine how to reconstruct it.

Sheriff Griffin also stated that the organization has “helped a lot of people, and there are a lot of folks in Bat Cave who are really appreciative of what they’ve done… and what they continue to do.”

As rebuilding continues, such situations have raised concerns.

NCDOT staff have expressed worries to local leaders that dirt roads built by private enterprises may lead to unstable ground and potential landslides.

According to one authority, “you’re destabilizing ground that has already experienced a lot of trauma.”

Sheriff Griffin also indicated that the Bat Cave dirt path to Chimney Rock passes through private property.

“I don’t have the authority to just give someone permission to go through people’s property,” he said from his office on Monday.

This supposedly resulted in a conflict with one of the group’s members, who recorded a TikTok video of the interaction.

An official appeared to prevent two persons from entering Chimney Rock. Following a conversation, the official revealed that they had received at least one complaint about private property.

Sheriff Griffin stated that there had been some private property discussions, but no one had filed a formal law enforcement complaint.

The sheriff then confirmed that the person responsible for the “misinformation” was no longer on the scene, despite the fact that the West Virginia Boys were still present.

Sheriff Griffin stated that communication between groups and local and federal resources has improved and that it is not about claiming credit for a job but rather about assisting individuals in the community.

“Due to a lack of communication between themselves, I don’t think we’ve been able to accomplish what we could’ve been able to… but all of those (miscommunication) issues have been resolved.”

Queen City News attempted to reach out to the poster of the videos and the West Virginia Governor for comment but received no response.

