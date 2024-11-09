A Man has been arrested in South Carolina for deadly York County, Va. shooting

A man has been detained in South Carolina on suspicion of a shooting that rocked a York County community.

On October 30, deputies from York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Barham Boulevard shortly before midnight. Upon their arrival, they found that 19-year-old Elysiah Lee-Jordan had sustained two gunshot wounds. He died at the spot. Lee-Jordan’s sister sustained injuries from the incident and received treatment at the hospital.

This was Yorktown’s first homicide of the year.

The Sumter County Detention Center detained 26-year-old Jafay Jabarre Moore of Newport News on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. The Sumter County Detention Center is currently holding him on allegations of murder and multiple firearms offenses.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information that can assist detectives, please call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999, the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887, or visit www.p3tips.com to submit details anonymously.

