A Georgia woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for her brutal attack in Leesburg

A Georgia woman was sentenced to ten years in prison on Thursday for a 2022 burglary and violence in Lake County.

In Judge Cary F. Rada’s courtroom, jurors convicted Dayzha Duncan, 28, guilty of violence, burglary of a residence, petit theft, and assault. Her guilty judgment sentenced her to ten years in jail.

The Leesburg Police Department conducted an investigation and arrested Duncan in March 2022 after the victim reported a battery.

When officials arrived on the scene, the victim reported an attack by Duncan. When the victim heard a knock, he proceeded to open the door. Duncan forcibly pushed open the door and entered the house with another individual.

Once inside, the victim informed officials that Duncan had launched a savage attack. Duncan even took the victim’s gold necklace before exiting the home.

Duncan and the victim had a previous disagreement. The investigation revealed that Duncan’s accompanying subject had videotaped the event. The victim received a copy of the video and provided it to detectives. The video showed the full occurrence as described by the victim.

We assigned Senior Detective Abston to the case for further investigation. Following the evaluation of the gathered evidence and statements, Senior Detective Abston issued an arrest warrant for Duncan, leading to his eventual apprehending in Georgia.

“The defendant’s actions were nothing short of reprehensible. It’s disgraceful to attack anyone, but over a trivial dispute shows a shocking lack of regard for human life,” said Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. “Despite going through this horrifying ordeal, the victim was adept enough to relay crucial information to officials which led to the defendant’s arrest and successful prosecution of this case.”

Rachel Jones and Chelsey Omega, assistant state attorneys, successfully prosecuted this case.

Reference Article