A Construction Worker In Southeast D.C. Was Robbed On The Job At Gunpoint

A construction worker in Southeast Washington, D.C. was robbed at gunpoint while on a job site On Saturday.

Bill, the victim, recently recounted his terrifying encounter with an armed gunman while on duty. In an interview with WUSA9, he bravely shared the details of his harrowing experience.

“I was on the second floor, standing on a ladder, when I looked down and saw a man with a gun pointed at me, demanding ‘give me your money,'” Bill said. The situation unfolded quickly, leaving him shaken but alive after a terrifying encounter.

Bill recounted his terrifying experience when the gunman patted him down, confiscating his phone, wallet, and cash. In fear for his life, Bill pleaded with the assailant, saying, “Man, please don’t shoot me.”

After the robbery, Bill was able to escape the immediate danger by quickly running to a nearby sidewalk. To ensure his safety, he sought help from a kind stranger who agreed to make a call to the police on his behalf. Recounting the incident, Bill shared, “I approached them and politely asked if I could use their phone to report that I had just been robbed.”

Bill breathed a sigh of relief after the terrifying incident, grateful that things didn’t spiral out of control. “I’m relieved he didn’t pull the trigger. I have a granddaughter to take care of, and people rely on me,” he shared, emphasizing his gratitude for escaping unscathed.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), there has been a notable decrease in crime rates in the District in the past few months. However, the statistics reveal that there have been 28 incidents of robberies involving firearms in the area this year, which is considerably lower than the 80 reported at this time in 2023.

The MPD has not yet provided any information about a potential suspect, and they are urging anyone who has any information to come forward. It is important to note that tips can be submitted anonymously.

If you happen to have any information regarding this incident, kindly get in touch with the Metropolitan Police Department.

