IMPD needs public’s help in locating missing 13-year-old girl

Posted by Jan McDonald December 24, 2024

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking public help in locating a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing.

On December 21, Lucia Hernandez Paguada’s family reported her missing from the 700 block of N. Linwood Avenue on Indianapolis’ east side.

Lucia is 5’3″, weighs 93 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the IMPD, Lucia may be at risk.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.