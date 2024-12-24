IMPD needs public’s help in locating missing 13-year-old girl

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking public help in locating a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing.

On December 21, Lucia Hernandez Paguada’s family reported her missing from the 700 block of N. Linwood Avenue on Indianapolis’ east side.

Lucia is 5’3″, weighs 93 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the IMPD, Lucia may be at risk.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

