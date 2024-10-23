A California Man Faces Nearly Two Dozen Charges After A Drug Bust Near A School

A 50-year-old California man faces nearly two dozen counts following a drug bust near an elementary school.

Douglas County Circuit Court documents charge Glenn Gearhart on Tuesday with 21 counts, including manufacturing and supplying methamphetamine, fentanyl, and suspected cocaine within 1,000 feet of Winchester Elementary School. Court records also charge Gearhart as a felon in possession of weapons, following the discovery of a short-barreled shotgun, a stolen handgun, and an AR-style rifle in his vehicle. On October 18, after the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team received a search warrant to search him, his car, and his Page Road residence for drugs, police attempted to stop Gearhart in his Jeep. Court filings reveal that Gearhart led officers on a high-speed chase in his Jeep before crashing and facing arrest. According to court papers, Gearhart informed officers that he carried the pistols for protection against potential robbery.

Court documents state that during the inquiry, authorities detained Hannah Fallert, a woman who admitted to selling and delivering drugs for Gearhart, and charged her with six offenses.

