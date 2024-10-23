Greene County teenager arrested after committing a series of crimes, including a deadly Oklahoma crash during a police chase

A teenager from Greene County who was wanted in a deadly crash following a pursuit with law enforcement has been arrested by Oklahoma authorities in Rogers County.

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday on Highway 66 near 410 Road in Rogers County. It all began when law enforcement officials initiated a pursuit after discovering that a teenager had stolen a vehicle in Vinita. However, the pursuit was eventually ceased to prioritize safety. Unfortunately, during this time, the teenager entered onto Highway 66 and collided with a vehicle occupied by Logan Harrel, 23, and her mother. Tragically, Harrel lost her life in the accident. It is worth mentioning that Harrel was a cheerleader at the neighboring Rogers State University.

According to investigators, the teenager has been involved in a series of car thefts, taking at least three vehicles, two in Missouri and one in Oklahoma. Additionally, he has been engaged in three separate pursuits, one of which took place in Greene County. Investigators have reason to believe that the teenager also committed a home invasion in Republic with the intention of stealing yet another vehicle. Shockingly, the teenager admitted to planning the murder of the homeowner but ultimately decided against it.

“He made a chilling remark, providing a detailed account of breaking into a occupied house,” revealed Scott Walton, the Sheriff of Rogers County. “Following that, he realized he would need to frequently switch vehicles in order to successfully reach California.”

According to investigators, the adolescent informed them he intended to commit crimes in Missouri, Texas, and California. Authorities have yet to identify the teenager. Greene County detectives said his family reported him missing a few hours before the crime spree began.

The teenager is currently being held at the Craig County Juvenile Detention Center.

