A $1,000 Bounty For Illegal Immigrants Is Proposed In Missouri

Missouri is considering a new bill that would offer residents a $1,000 payment for reporting illegal immigrants. The bill would also allow bounty hunters to search for illegal immigrants and detain them.

Fox 2 reports that Republican State Senator-elect David Gregory introduced the new law, which became public on Tuesday. If passed, the legislation would establish a system in which locals could report illegal immigrants to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and receive a reward.

The proposed legislation, known as Senate Bill 72, states, “This act creates the offense of trespass by an illegal alien which provides that a person shall be guilty of such offense if the person is an illegal alien who knowingly enters this state and remains here and is physically present in the state at the time a licensed bounty hunter or peace officer apprehends the person.”

Senate Bill 72 cautions that illegal immigrants who remain in Missouri will face imprisonment without probation or parole, as well as the inability to vote in elections, become legal citizens of the state, obtain a permit or license, or receive any public benefits.

