Kentucky woman detained on out-of-state warrants during traffic stop on Highway 275

On Wednesday afternoon, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a car check on Highway 275 near Pilger for expired license plates, resulting in the arrest of a 36-year-old Kentucky woman on Missouri and Kansas warrants.

There were two active felony arrest warrants for Elizabeth Johnson: one for theft in Greene County, Missouri, and another for a drug offense in Shawnee County, Kansas.

We arrested her and held her in jail pending extradition proceedings.

Police took custody of a small child and returned it to a family member. “This is an example of traffic enforcement for minor violations, often leading to more serious offenses and violations that get criminals off our roadways.”

“We take the proactive approach to traffic enforcement that is often unpopular but gets results and keeps our roadways safer at the same time,” Sheriff Mike Unger said.

Reference Article