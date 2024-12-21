3 Arkansas Convicted For Possessing Firearms Converted Into Machine Guns

Three individuals from Arkansas have been sentenced to federal prison for possessing firearms that were modified into machine guns, as stated in a news release.

Mark Oliver Wade, a 23-year-old resident of El Dorado, has been handed a sentence of 33 months. Additionally, he will be subjected to three years of supervised release.

Markayleo Alonzo James, a 22-year-old resident of El Dorado, has been handed a two-year prison sentence, along with three years of supervised release.

Inshiqaq Qalam Qiyama II, a 23-year-old resident of El Dorado, has been sentenced to 27 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

All three individuals were convicted of violating federal law by possessing machine guns.

According to court records, El Dorado police conducted a search warrant at an apartment complex on April 24, 2022, in their pursuit of Wade. During the search, authorities discovered a stolen firearm and another firearm that had been modified to fire in fully automatic mode.

EDPD conducted a traffic stop in El Dorado on March 29, 2023, where they discovered that James was in possession of a firearm that had been converted to fire in fully automatic mode.

On May 23, 2023, EDPD officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered that Qiyama was in possession of a firearm that had been modified to fire in fully automatic mode.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the El Dorado Police Department’s CID/CAD divisions.

