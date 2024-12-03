Rare Irish 20p Coin Could Be Worth £12,000 – Check Your Holiday Change Now

In recent years, rare coins have captured the attention of collectors and enthusiasts alike, often fetching incredible amounts of money. Among these, a 20p coin from Ireland, issued in the 1980s, is one of the most sought-after. This rare coin, now out of circulation, could be worth as much as €15,000 (around £12,000) to those lucky enough to possess it. Here’s everything you need to know about this valuable coin and how to identify if you have one in your possession.

The Backstory: The 1985 Irish 20p Coin

In 1986, the Republic of Ireland issued its first 20p coin, but before the official release, a special batch was distributed to businesses in 1985. The purpose of this was to allow these businesses to recalibrate their machines to accept the new coins. However, only around 500 of these early coins were produced, and of these, it is estimated that only about 50 still exist today.

The coins were meant to be returned after the recalibration, but a small number remained in circulation. Collectors are now on the lookout for these 1985-dated coins, which are exceptionally rare and valuable due to their limited supply and unique history.

How Much Could These Coins Be Worth?

The 1985 Irish 20p coin, especially in good condition, can fetch up to €15,000 (approximately £12,000). The value is determined by the rarity of the coin, its historical significance, and the fact that it was never meant to be part of general circulation. Coin experts, such as Brendan Jones (@irishsilverstack on TikTok), have brought attention to this rare find, urging people to check their change, particularly if they’ve ever visited Ireland or have relatives there.

If you find a 20p coin dated 1985, it could be your chance to make a significant profit. It’s worth noting that only those with the 1985 date hold the highest value, so it’s essential to carefully inspect any coins from this era.

Identifying the Rare 20p Coin

If you suspect you might have a 1985 Irish 20p coin, the key identifier is the date on the obverse side of the coin. The coin should feature a traditional Irish design, with the year 1985 clearly stamped on it. If the date matches, you might be in possession of one of the rarest coins circulating from that time.

Collectors and experts recommend examining any old Irish 20p coins you come across. If your coin is from 1985, it could be worth thousands, making it a valuable piece for any coin collection.

Other Rare Coins You Should Be Aware Of

Coin collectors are always on the lookout for unusual and rare coins, including those with printing errors or unique designs. For instance, in 2014, a £2 coin featuring Lord Kitchener was issued with a printing error. This coin, which lacked the inscription “two pounds” on the Queen’s side, is incredibly rare, with only around 800 known to exist.

Another rare and highly anticipated coin release in 2024 is the Snowman 50p coin, launched by the Royal Mint. This commemorative coin features a beloved character from the classic British Christmas tale, and while it won’t enter general circulation, limited-edition versions are available for collectors. The Royal Mint has even hidden a solid gold version of the Snowman 50p coin in a special advent calendar, offering a chance for a lucky person to “strike gold.”

How to Check Your Change?

To increase your chances of finding a rare coin like the 1985 Irish 20p, it’s important to keep an eye on your loose change. If you have recently traveled to Ireland or have family there, now is a great time to sift through any old coins you might have lying around. You never know what hidden gems you might uncover.

Coin collecting is a rewarding hobby that can sometimes lead to surprising financial gains. If you’re serious about starting your collection or adding rare coins to your inventory, it’s wise to stay informed about coin releases and consult experts when needed.

Conclusion: A Coin Worth Searching For

The 1985 Irish 20p coin is an excellent example of how rarity and historical significance can drive the value of a coin. While most of these coins were meant to be returned, a few survived, making them highly valuable today. If you happen to find one in your collection, you could be holding onto a small fortune.

As the world of rare coins continues to captivate collectors, it’s always worth checking your change. Whether you find a rare Irish 20p, a printing error on a £2 coin, or even a solid gold Snowman 50p, you never know when you might discover something worth thousands. Happy hunting!

