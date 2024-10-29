2 Of Oklahoma’s Most Wanted Have Been Apprehended, One Out Of Cotton Co.

Posted by Jan McDonald October 29, 2024

Two people on the Oklahoma Attorney General’s “most wanted list” have been arrested.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond reported that agents from his office found Melvin Stevenson in Texas.

Many drug offenses in Cotton County led to Stevenson’s expulsion.

Meanwhile, he reported that a tip led to the arrest of Jennifer Price in Tulsa.

“Because the fugitives on this list represent a serious threat to public safety, it is critical that we have an engaged public in these matters,” Drummond said in a press release sent to 7News. “I am particularly grateful that a tip to the Most Wanted program led to the arrest of Ms. Price.”

