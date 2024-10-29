Family Remembers 20-year-old Shot In His Own Apartment

A family is still in shock after their loved one died unexpectedly and tragically.

A tragic shooting occurred inside Isaiah Guevarra’s apartment on Fredericksburg Road and Callaghan.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire and bullets penetrating an adjacent apartment’s wall. The family maintains that there were no traces of forced entry, adding to the mystery of the affair.

Guevarra’s unexpected death has left the family with only his memories.

“He was very family-oriented and always assisted his family; he had no enemies. He’d just turned 20. “We were going to get together for Halloween,” Guevarra’s aunt explained.

The family claims there was no trace of forced entry, which adds to the mystery surrounding his death.

There have been no arrests in this case.

Despite their aggressive investigation, the police have not yet made any arrests.

Reference Article