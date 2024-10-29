Family Remembers 20-year-old Shot In His Own Apartment

Posted by Jan McDonald October 29, 2024

A family is still in shock after their loved one died unexpectedly and tragically.

A tragic shooting occurred inside Isaiah Guevarra’s apartment on Fredericksburg Road and Callaghan.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire and bullets penetrating an adjacent apartment’s wall. The family maintains that there were no traces of forced entry, adding to the mystery of the affair.

Guevarra’s unexpected death has left the family with only his memories.

“He was very family-oriented and always assisted his family; he had no enemies. He’d just turned 20. “We were going to get together for Halloween,” Guevarra’s aunt explained.

The family claims there was no trace of forced entry, which adds to the mystery surrounding his death.

There have been no arrests in this case.

Despite their aggressive investigation, the police have not yet made any arrests.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.