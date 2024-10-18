2 Indiana High School Coaches Step Down Due To Legal Issues

Two Northwest Indiana High School coaches have resigned after legal issues were discovered.

Angelo Di Carlo of Sports Michiana tweeted about both instances.

LaPorte girls volleyball coach TR Harlan was arrested on Tuesday in Porter County and charged with fraud. Natalie Santana will take over as interim head coach as LaPorte begins play in the Penn Volleyball sectional starting on Saturday. See full statement from LaPorte in photos pic.twitter.com/7Hu21uAO87 — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) October 17, 2024

On Tuesday, fraud allegations led to the arrest of TR Harlan, the LaPorte Girls Volleyball Coach, in Porter County. TR Harlan is facing two felony charges: $50,000-$100,000 fraud and theft, with a property value ranging from $700 to $50,000.

The Porter County Jail placed Harlan there, and he is now free on bond.

The date of his hearing is Oct. 30.

Natalie Santana will take over as temporary coach for the rest of the season.

Triton football coach Zach Whittaker has resigned. "School administrators received information concerning a staff member's possible relationship during a previous school year with a now former student." State Police investigating. Rodney Younis takes over for rest of the year. pic.twitter.com/zJNo5lXTc1 — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) October 17, 2024

Triton football coach Zach Whittaker resigned after school officials revealed ‘a suspected contact during a prior academic year with a now-former student’. Rodney Younis will take Whittaker’s spot for the rest of the year. Triton is 6-2 this season and will play North Miami on Friday.

