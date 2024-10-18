Indiana man receives probation for involvement in January 6th Capitol Attack

An Indiana man was sentenced to three years of supervised probation on Wednesday for his role in the January 6 Capitol Attack.

“Such a sentence would be sufficient to reflect the seriousness of this offense while also accounting for the three months [ sic ] defendant was detained following his arrest, the defendant’s early acceptance of responsibility, and the substantial assistance he has provided to law enforcement pursuant to his cooperation plea agreement,” according to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Jon Schaffer faced up to 30 years in jail for participating in a riot on the west side of the United States Capitol that “pushed” past police officers. He donned a tactical vest, carried a can of bear spray, and wore a hat bearing the words “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member.”

According to court documents, Schaffer was one of the first people to break into the United States Capitol. The records continued, “Furthermore, Schaffer was inside the Capitol for less than 10 minutes and did not directly harm or seek to harm any officers or property during this offense.” Since turning himself in eleven days after the attack, Schaffer has been cooperating with law enforcement, repeatedly offering and providing detailed, credible, and significant information, as outlined below.

Schaffer must also pay a mandatory $200 special assessment and $2,000 in restitution.

