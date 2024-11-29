2 Dead And 2 Arrested After Fatal Shooting And Police Chase In Mckinney

On November 27, 2024, around 8:07 p.m., McKinney police responded to gunfire at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of N McDonald Street.

According to preliminary investigations, a 19-year-old McKinney resident approached a dark gray Dodge Ram pickup truck parked at the complex, resulting in an exchange of gunfire with a 20-year-old Princeton passenger. Both males suffered bullet wounds.

Shortly later, the Dodge Ram arrived at Medical City McKinney and dropped off the 20-year-old and 18-year-old Christopher Perez. EMS transported the 19-year-old to the same hospital after cops provided on-site assistance. Tragically, both the 19-year-old and the 20-year-old died from their injuries.

A cop stationed near the hospital noticed the Dodge Ram fleeing and began a pursuit. The motorist, 21-year-old Josue Mejia, followed police on a chase that ended at a Richardson car dealership. After abandoning his truck and attempting to flee on foot, police captured Mejia after a brief chase.

Police have arrested Princeton residents Christopher Elijah Perez and Josue Benyami Mejia on murder charges. The Collin County Detention Facility is housing them.

The McKinney Police Department is persisting in its investigation to unravel the circumstances of this isolated incident. The authorities have declared the end of their search for suspects.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the McKinney Crime Tip Line at 972-547-3480 or email Crimetipline@MckinneyTexas.org.

