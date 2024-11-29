Suspect linked to a spree of armed robberies arrested in Ohio following a chase

Police in Hicksville, Ohio, arrested a man early Thursday morning after an armed robbery turned into a vehicle pursuit.

At around 3 a.m., the Hicksville Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a Phil’s One Stop near the town center. Authorities reported that they held the clerk at gunpoint.

According to Hicksville police, the suspect, Octavious J.H. Roberson, 24, of Fort Wayne, led officers on a 3-mile chase before crashing his car. Roberson then lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over multiple times before flinging him from it.

After receiving treatment at a Fort Wayne hospital, Roberson entered the Allen County Jail. He is currently facing aggravated robbery charges and is awaiting extradition to Ohio. Additional charges are pending.

According to a news statement from the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, evidence suggests that Roberson is tied to a series of robberies in Indiana and Ohio, including an armed robbery at a CITGO gas station in Andrews, Indiana, on November 7. On November 12, Roberson allegedly participated in an armed robbery at a gas station in Liberty Center, Wells County, Indiana.

This investigation is ongoing.

Reference Article